Artist Interviews & 8th Annual Member Exhibition Opens in One Week

From the Tioga Arts Council:

8th Annual TAC Members’ Exhibition:

FINAL CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

FRIENDLY REMINDER: Artwork submissions for TAC’s 8th Annual Members’ Exhibition are due today and tomorrow between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exhibition is open to current, renewing, and new members of TAC.



Members may submit one work each, and submissions may include any original artwork that has been created by a TAC member as a single piece or edition. There is NO fee to enter. Become a member or renew your membership when you deliver your work for the exhibition. To access an Entry Form, click HERE.



Artwork drop off is today, September 25, and tomorrow, September 26. The show will open on Owego First Friday, October 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The exhibition will be on display from October 2 – 31, 2020.

Everyday Life, Every Day Art:

Several Artist Interviews Are Now Available

Several of this year’s Award Winners for Everyday Life, Every Day Art – a virtual, juried regional art show presented by Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) – have agreed to give virtual artist talks. We will share them below, as well as on our WEBSITE and on FACEBOOK.





For every artwork sold, 80% of the sale will go to the individual artist and 20% will be used to fund TAC’s Art a la Carte program, which brings free art activities and supplies to children who attend Summer Meal Sites.

Thank you to M&T Bank for being our Title Sponsor and for making these awards possible.

Create & Community: Another Impromptu Gathering

In the spirit of gathering as an arts community and taking some time to create, TAC would like to invite artists back to Waterman’s Conservation Center on Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. at 403 Hilton Road in Apalachin. Do plein air, sketch, photography, or anything else and create for two hours outside. If you plan to attend, please bring your own materials, table, chair, and comfortable shoes.



Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will meet on Sunday, September 27, at the same time and place.

Departure, by Michelle Schleider, Ends Tomorrow

Stop In & Enjoy Her Work One Last Time

Departure, an exhibition by Michelle Schleider, is on display in our gallery until tomorrow, September 26. Come and see these gorgeous paintings one last time in our space from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



If you like Michelle Schleider and her work, go to www.michelleschleider.com or check out Michelle Schleider Art on Facebook and Instagram. In case you missed it, we will also keep this exhibition available for viewing on our website.



A special thanks to Cloud Croft Studios for sponsoring this exhibition.