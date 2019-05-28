Up to the Minute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization...you are the ones spending your weekends searching for the perfect bed and paint color, calling local businesses to ask if they'll donate to an event, selling 50/50 tickets at a Rumble Ponies game.

At the end of last year, we submitted a proposal to a Binghamton University professor to be part of a class project. We were so grateful when we were selected and then approached by two Binghamton University students in the School of Management who were so thrilled to be assigned to help our organization create a better, more user-friendly and efficient volunteer management program. Throughout the semester they did research, came up with a few options, and together we decided on Timecounts, a web-based platform. They set it up ready for us to use. Now, thanks to them, the site is ready!

This is where you come in! Please take a few minutes and get registered. We will be using this site to communicate to all of our interested volunteers, providing updates as well as opportunities to assist with room projects, fundraising efforts, events, as well letting you know of any other time when we need assistance.

Timecounts makes viewing and signing up for volunteer opportunities easy. Click the button below and once in Timecounts, get started by clicking "Become a Volunteer." (This link can also be found at our website under the Volunteer tab: http://www.aroomtoheal.net