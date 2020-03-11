Are you a witch or a fairy? library offers free presentation by BU professor

From the Broome County Public Library:

On March 26, the Broome County Public Library will offer a presentation by Heather Welland, Assistant Professor of History at Binghamton University, entitled, “Are You a Witch or a Fairy? The Politics of Superstition in Nineteenth Century Ireland”.

This program will take place 6:00-7:30 in the Decker Room at the Broome County Public Library (185 Court St, Binghamton). Registration is required. Please call 778-6451 or stop by the Library’s Information Services Desk

