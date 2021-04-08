April Recognizes Victims & Survivors of Crime

Binghamton, NY: Each year, the Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC) recognizes

and sponsors events to shine a light on the month of April as it serves as both Child

Abuse Prevention month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month across the country. April

also commemorates national Crime Victims Rights Week; this year April 18th to the 24th.



This year most of our events remain virtual:



Blue masks and bracelets are being made available to community partners in recognition

of Child Abuse Prevention. Chenango County is lighting up blue and both counties are

sharing pinwheels in a show of support.



CVAC’s Protective Parenting series will be launched this month; check out the agency’s

Facebook page for details, or visit www.cvac.us.



April 19th: The annual remembrance wall will be shared virtually on Facebook and on

CVAC’s website.



April 24th: 5K Run/Walk in Norwich, NY, to benefit the Chenango County Child

Advocacy Center and their purchase of forensic equipment for Chenango Memorial

Hospital



For links, and more information on these activities, please visit www.cvac.us, or visit us

on Facebook or Instagram.