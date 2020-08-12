Appointment No Longer Needed to Visit Broome County Dog Shelter

From the Broome County Division of Security:

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – The Broome County Dog Shelter is now open to the public

with no appointment needed.



On July 1st, the shelter reopened by appointment only after previously closing to the public due

to COVID-19 and only doing remote adoptions. On July 6th, the shelter resumed private, prearranged boarding services. Now it is fully open.



If you have questions about the Broome County Dog Shelter’s services or hours you can contact

607-778-2493 or head to http://www.gobroomecounty.com/shelter