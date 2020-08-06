Applefest canceled due to COVID-19

From Applefest:

The 2020 Applefest in Endicott is canceled due to the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19 in New York. The health and safety of everyone involved is a priority. The event was scheduled to be held in September.

Co-chairs Monica Jordan and Eileen Konecny say the focus will now shift to making next years’ Applefest the best yet. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 18, 2021.

“We have been more than pleased with our incredible turnout in the past few years and how it has grown to be such a great community event,” said Jordan. Applefest features more than 100 vendors offering food, crafts, information and demonstration tables, and great entertainment.

Payments will be returned to vendors who already mailed in an application along with payment.

Jordan and Konecny wish everyone to stay safe & healthy and look forward to Applefest 2021.