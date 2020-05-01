Applebee’s Restaurants in Upstate New York Honor Frontline Workers with “Neighborhood Heroes Month”

From Applebee’s Grill + Bar:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — To say thank you for their hard work and unwavering sacrifice, participating Applebee’s Grill + Bar® restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania* are honoring those on the frontlines and all active-duty and veteran military service members with a 50% off discount on any food purchase during the month of May for “Neighborhood Heroes Month”.

“Our doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and National Guard who are on the front lines in the battle against this virus, work tirelessly to protect us and our neighborhoods,” said Matt Fairbairn, CEO of T.L. Cannon Companies, local owner and operator of the 60 participating Applebee’s restaurants. “As they take care of us, we honor their service by taking care of them with the comfort and convenience of a warm meal at a great value.”

To be eligible for the discount, medical professionals, first responders, active duty military and veterans simply need to call their local Applebee’s restaurant to place their order and mention their eligibility for Neighborhood Heroes Month. When picking up their order they show their valid ID badge or certification card that identifies their qualification to receive 50% off any food purchase up to $100 per day as many times as they wish during the month of May.

Participating Binghamton-area Applebee’s locations include: Binghamton and Vestal. Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA also will take part.

T.L. Cannon Companies has a long history of giving back to the communities they serve. The foundation of its business is commitment to the community and making a positive impact on the neighborhoods it serves. In 2019, the organization provided more than $1.6 million in support of local charities and organizations, and more than $24.5 million since 2008.

* Neighborhood Heroes Month is valid May 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 at participating restaurants only in Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, Pennsylvania. This offer is not valid on tax, gratuity, alcohol or gift cards, and is not available for delivery. Guests are required to show proof of eligibility when picking up their order.