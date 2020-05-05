Applebee’s Restaurants in Upstate New York are Celebrating Nurses Week with a 50% Off Discount

All medical professionals, healthcare workers, first responders and military members can also get 50% off meals through the month of May at select restaurants in upstate New York

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — To say thank you for their hard work and dedication, participating Applebee’s Grill + Bar® restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania* are celebrating medical professionals and healthcare workers with a 50% off discount on any food purchase during National Nurses Week and throughout the entire month of May.

National Nurse’s Week was first proclaimed by President Nixon in 1974. The celebration begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, which is the birth date of Florence Nightingale, who is recognized as the founder of modern nursing. Nursing is the largest healthcare profession in the United States, and their selfless acts every day to heal our neighbors, especially in the face of this unforgiveable virus, make them true heroes.

In addition to National Nurses Week, local T.L. Cannon Applebee’s locations are extending the 50% off discount on any food purchase to all frontline workers and all active-duty and veteran military service members during the entire month of May for “Neighborhood Heroes Month”.

To be eligible for the discount, medical professionals, healthcare workers, first responders, active-duty military and veterans simply need to call their local participating Applebee’s restaurant to place their order and mention their eligibility for Neighborhood Heroes Month. When picking up their order they show their valid ID badge or certification card that identifies their qualification to receive 50% off any food purchase up to $100 per day as many times as they wish during the month of May.

Participating Binghamton-area Applebee’s locations include: Binghamton and Vestal. Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA also will take part.

T.L. Cannon Companies has a long history of giving back to the communities they serve. The foundation of its business is commitment to the community and making a positive impact on the neighborhoods it serves. In 2019, the organization provided more than $1.6 million in support of local charities and organizations, and more than $26.4 million since 2008.

* Neighborhood Heroes Month is valid May 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 at participating restaurants only in Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, Pennsylvania. This offer is not valid on tax, gratuity, alcohol or gift cards, and is not available for delivery. Guests are required to show proof of eligibility when picking up their order.