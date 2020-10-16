From the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board:

Southern Tier 8 Regional Board is excited to announce the Appalachian Regional Commission’s investment of $150,000 in the Broome – Tioga Workforce Investment Board’s Opportunity Impact Program. The Opportunity Impact Training Program offers an employer-approved five-week intensive curriculum that directly leads to employment for unemployed and underemployed residents of Broome County in the fields of advanced manufacturing, IT and logistics.

Broome-Tioga workforce will provide participants with individualized assistance overcoming barriers and challenges that have prevented them from securing/maintaining gainful employment such as past incarceration, substance use disorder, lack of transportation or childcare.

Broome-Tioga WIB is working with five local businesses to hire trainees and develop employability skills for the unemployed and underemployed workforce with their Opportunity Impact program. 40 employees will be hired for full-time employment over the next year at Samscreen Inc, Crowley Fabricating & Machining Co, Corporate Care Management, Inc, Marchuska Brothers Construction, LLC and Willow Run Foods. Additional partners include Broome County Urban League, Rural Health Network of SCNY, SUNY Broome and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

Many thanks to Congressman Anthony Brindisi for supporting Appalachian Regional Commission investments and the support of Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, Senator Fred Akshar, State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Broome County Executive Jason Garner and City of Binghamton Mayor Rich David to bring this program to our local community.

“Workforce development has been an ongoing priority for our region for a very long time. Collaborative efforts between the ARC, state, and county, are just what’s needed to jumpstart new employment opportunities. The guaranteed employment for more than half of this program’s participants is terrific, but the skills training that will enable these workers to advance their careers in the future is even better.” -NYS Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo