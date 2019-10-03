From the Apalachin Lions Club:

The Apalachin Lions will be hosting its’ 56th Annual Senior Citizen Dinner on Wednesday November 6th at Donoli’s Restaurant on Route 434, Apalachin.

This year we are again limiting invitations to residents of the Apalachin, Little Meadows, and Campville and Crestview Heights communities.

These are the areas where the Apalachin Lions solicits its’ funds to serve the local community.

Our routine mailing to our regular attendees will be sent out mid-October. If you are a senior citizen that resides in one of those areas and would like to attend but do not receive an invitation, please call Lion Donald Castellucci Jr. 607-687-0965.

The event runs from 5:30 -8:00 pm. The dinner includes a traditional Thanksgiving meal and entertainment.