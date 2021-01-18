Apalachin Lions Scholarships 2021 awarding $3000 to local students from the class of 2021

From the Apalachin Lion Club:

The Apalachin Lions 34th Annual Scholarship program will award $3000 in scholarships to deserving students from the class of 2021 who live in the 13732, and 13760, 18830 zip codes. This covers Apalachin, Campville east to the Broome County line, and Little Meadows, PA. The scholarships are awarded to students who have made outstanding contributions in service to their community and school.

Distribution of scholarships will be as follows:

One $1000 scholarship will be awarded to students who attend Owego Free Academy and Vestal High School .And one $1000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who attends either of the following schools: Broome Tioga BOCES, Montrose Junior-Senior High, Seton Catholic Central High School, Ross Corners Christian Academy, and Home Schooling (LEAH).

The distribution of scholarships is based on the relative numbers of students from Apalachin, Campville and Little Meadows attending each of the schools.