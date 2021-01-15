Apalachin Lions Christmas Program 2020

From the Apalachin Lions Club:

On December 12th the Apalachin Lions Club completed their yearly Christmas Basket deliveries. This year we delivered to 31 families, comprised of 59 Adults, 6 Seniors and 60 Children. The Lions expended 378 hours on this year’s project, providing food coupons, gift cards, plus toys for children. This effort is greatly supported by the generosity of the community.

Special thanks to Rusty’s Cabin, Whitetail’s Bar & Grill, Toys for Tots, Apalachin Volunteer Fire Department, Apalachin United Methodist Church Women’s Association, Sweeney’s Market, Tioga Hills Elementary School, Apalachin Elementary School, Apalachin Library, as well as numerous individual donations.

This project was funded in part by a grant from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003.