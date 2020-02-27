Apalachin Lions 65Th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 4th at 1:00 PM, Behind BOCES WEST SCHOOL on Penn. Ave.

Come and see the Easter Bunny.

Free New Digital Vision screening for kids

Free Hearing Screening for Kids

Free Kids ID’s Tioga County Sheriff Dept.

Free Children’s books give away by O/A Family Reading Partnership

All except the hunt are inside the TLC-BOCES School from 12:00PM–2:00pm the EASTER EGG HUNT is at 1PM

Please HELP! Bring a non-perishable food item for our local food pantry.

Hope to see you there!!Rain Date: April 11th       

Everyone is Welcome!

