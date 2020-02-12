Antique Toy & Collectible Show is Almost Here

From The Humane Society:

The 2020 Antique, Toy & Collectible Show is a little over a week away. On Saturday, February 22 from 10 AM – 2 PM come down to the American Legion Post 1645 on Robinson St in Binghamton to browse a huge selection of goods from a variety of vendors.

Admission is just $3 at the door (children 12 and under are FREE) and a bake sale will be available. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind show full of nostalgia and Americana.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please return the Registration Form. Questions: LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com or 607-724-3709 x 107.