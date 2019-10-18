From the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton:

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton is hosting its annual Vera Bradley Bingo fundraising event on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019.

The event will take place at 1:00 pm at the JCC, located at 500 Clubhouse Road in Vestal.

The cost is $10 per card; all cards purchased can be reused for all bingo games.

There will also be light refreshments available for purchase.

Reservations are appreciated and can be made with Nichole McMillen at 607-724-2417 ext. 431. The first 20 people to register will be entered into a drawing to win a special door prize.

Attendees at the fundraiser will be able to participate in 15 rounds of bingo, each offering the chance to win a different Vera Bradley prize.

The contributions from the fundraiser go to the JCC’s Early Childhood Center.

The ECC is a place that “provides a warm and caring environment where children explore, experiment, play, grow, and learn to ask questions.”

Programming is offered for infants through age 5, including full day daycare and preschool, art and physical education classes, and Universal Pre-Kindergarten.

“The proceeds go towards items needed in the classrooms that create an overall better environment for the children,” according to ECC Assistant Director, Nichole McMillen.

Proceeds from previous Vera Bradley Bingo events went to items such as thermometers, cots, and classroom manipulatives.

For more information about Vera Bradley Bingo, ECC programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation.

Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.