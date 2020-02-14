Annual Purim Carnival at Binghamton JCC

From The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton:

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be hosting its annual Purim Carnival on Sunday March 8, 2020. The event runs from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm and costs $5 per child, $1 per adult, with a $20 maximum per family.

The entire community is welcome and encouraged to attend. All proceeds will go to benefit youth programming at the JCC.

The event is held in celebration of the Jewish holiday Purim, during which children and adults dress up and celebrate by giving gifts, Tzedekah (charity) and attending festive events.

Everyone, young and old, are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Purim character or in any costume of their choice. The JCC Kids Connection staff, who run the event, create different themed costumes each year.

The Carnival is geared towards grammar school aged children, including games, inflatables, arts and crafts, and face painting.

All games earn children points that can be traded in for prizes. Traditional Purim food, such as hamantaschen, knishes, and bagels, will be available for purchase during the event.

For more information about the Purim Carnival, JCC Youth Programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation. Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.