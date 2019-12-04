Annual Holiday Craft Fair to benefit Vestal Dollars for Scholars

From: Vestal Central Schools

This year’s annual Holiday Craft Fair will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, at the Vestal High School. Hosted by the Vestal Teachers’ Association, the Holiday Craft Fair features over 100 vendors, and is an excellent opportunity to finish (or begin!) your holiday shopping.

The Vestal High School will be filled with hand-crafted items, including pottery, jewelry, stained glass pieces, crocheted and knit textile art, quilted crafts, dolls and doll clothing, wooden signs and other gifts, plus delicious edibles.

From maple syrup to jams and jellies, there will be many ideas for terrific stocking stuffers.

Hosted by the Vestal Teachers’ Association, admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Vestal Dollars for Scholars.

You can also support our Vestal Marching Band students if you enjoy lunch or a snack while you are shopping!

The Vestal Music Boosters will have a food concession during the Holiday Craft Show. So, grab a friend and head to the Vestal High School on December 8 to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your gift list, enjoy lunch and support our Vestal Schools’ community.