Annual Goodwill Theatre Raffle; Hanks for Her $500 Gift Card

From Goodwill Theatre Inc:



The Annual Goodwill Theatre $10,000 Raffle is off and running! This year we are upping the cash prizes and offering more chances to win. Bigger Prizes with More Money in 2020!

What are those prizes?



$10,000, $2,500, or $1,000 in cash prizes, PLUS 5 chances to win $500 gift certificates from local businesses.



One of those $500 Gift Certificates is for HANKS FOR HER.

Today, we want to give an extra special Thank You and shout out to Maureen Calleo Patrick owner of Hanks for Her for being a generous supporter of the Goodwill Theatre and Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. Hanks for Her has been part of the Firehouse Family for years. We went to see Maureen today to see how she is and what’s new at Hanks For Her. Check out our visit on the Firehouse Facebook Page. Click Here.



Raffle Tickets are On Sale Now!

Tickets are $100 each with only 500 tickets available.Winners will be drawn via Facebook LIVE on December 1, 2020 between 5:30-7:30pm.



Raffle Rules:Must be 18 years of age or olderAll tickets must be purchased by November 30, 2020More than one name can be listed on the ticketRaffle purchase is for a chance and is not tax deductible.Winners will be announced via Facebook Live by ticket numberThe first prize drawn will be for $10,000No refunds on Raffle Purchases

For complete terms and conditions, please visit our website: goodwilltheatre.net



How do we use the money raised?Goodwill Theatre Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3), and our annual raffle fundraiser helps us pay for performer and artists fees, equipment and facility upgrades, event promotion, and many more operating costs. In short, it lets us keep the lights on!