Annual Free Jim Podraza Christmas dinner

OXFORD – The Oxford Lions Club is inviting the community to their annual Jim Podraza Free Christmas Dinner on Saturday, December 14, served from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parish at 32 Main St.

This holiday event invites all persons in need of fellowship.

The all home-made dinner will be: sliced roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mashed squash, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls. For dessert, there will be assorted pies, cakes, and cookies.

The dinner is made and served by Lions Club volunteers.

For reservations and deliveries to shut-ins (deliveries in the Oxford area only), please contact Mary Place at (607) 334-7697 or Carol Kuhn at 843-9534 before Monday, December 9.

Free will donations will be accepted at the NBT Bank in Oxford. Volunteers are needed to assist in serving and in the kitchen.

For more information on volunteering contact John Weidman, (607) 843-9757; jessiesboy@frontiernet.net .

The Lions Club of Oxford and St. Paul’s Church wish you a very MERRY CHRISTMAS! For more information about the Oxford Lions community service or about membership, contact Carol Kuhn at (607) 843-8440 or cjkuhn@frontiernet.net .

Visit – http://oxfordlions.org/ The club meets twice monthly, every second and fourth Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m. at Hoppie’s Restaurant.



