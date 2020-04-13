Annual Fishing & Heritage Day Canceled

From the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association:

The membership of the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association (OVF&HA) decided to cancel the annual Fishing & Heritage Day event in South Otselic for 2020. Scheduled for Saturday, May 16 it was determined that, due to the persistent escalation of Covid-19 cases in Chenango County and throughout the general region, that it would be unsafe and impractical to reschedule this multi-faceted family event this year.

OVF&HA chairman Tom Neal noted that “we regret having to cancel this year’s event following months of planning and securing financial support from the surrounding business communities. However, we wish to thank those sponsors, along with our neighboring fish hatchery, the South Otselic Fish Culture Station, operated by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and the many volunteers. Without this cooperation and partnering of businesses, government and private individuals, this event would not be possible, even in the absence of Covid-19. As we join in the necessary steps to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe, during this pandemic, we will begin to look ahead toward the preparation of this special event in 2021.”

For more information about Fishing & Heritage Day, please visit our website at https://www.ovfish.org/ or call 315-653-7490.