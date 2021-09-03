Annual Broome County Thanksgiving Basket Sign Ups

From the Catholic Charities of Broome County

Sign-ups scheduled for Thanksgiving baskets

Individuals and families living in Broome County will have the opportunity to sign-up for a Thanksgiving basket. Baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.

Sign-ups for baskets will take place September 7th through October 15th 2021. Sign-ups will be held by calling the United Way 211 phone number (dial 2 1 1) or by calling 1-800-901-2180. Monday -Friday 8AM to 5PM beginning the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Each household will receive a confirmation number from 211. The confirmation number will be needed to pick up the basket. One Thanksgiving basket will be provided per household for those in need. Please have information on hand for every person within the household prior to making the 211 call.

All families signed-up for a basket will receive a phone call or mailed document 1 to 2 weeks prior to Thanksgiving Day. This will provide information on date, time and location of the basket pick up. Families should expect to pick up their baskets the weekend of November 19th-November 21st, 2021. The Thanksgiving basket coordination program is a joint effort between Catholic Charities, United Way 211, local parishes, Iheart Media and several other local contributing businesses.