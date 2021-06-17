Announcing the YMCA of Broome County’s 2021 Corporate Challenge

From The YMCA of Broome County:

Broome County, NY- The YMCA of Broome County is once again hosting its largest annual fundraising event, the Corporate Challenge. The Corporate Challenge run has been a community event for over 30 years, and 700 people representing over 50 companies participated in 2019 alone. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic presented unprecedented challenges to the event in 2020, but the YMCA of Broome County quickly moved the event online with the creation of a virtual Corporate Challenge. Despite the challenges introduced by the pandemic, there was a silver lining to be found. By going virtual, the event was able to accommodate more participants, including many who live out-of-state. In order to ensure the health and safety of all participants, the Corporate Challenge run will be a virtual race again this year.

As a non-profit organization, the YMCA of Broome County relies on fundraising and the generosity and support of the community to help them fulfill their mission and provide services to those in need.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anyone, anywhere can participate in the Corporate Challenge.

Registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt.

Registration is open now until July 18, 2021.

The event runs from July 5-July 18, 2021. Please be sure to record your time no later than July 18th.

Run, walk or dance a 5k, 1 mile, or both!

Invite your loved ones to donate to you as an individual runner or to your team.

The money raised through the Corporate Challenge is used to fund programming for local children that encourages the development of key social-emotional skills.

Corporate Challenge is graciously sponsored by the following community focused organizations: Harding-Brooks Insurance Agency, The Raymond Corporation, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, United Health Service.

The YMCA of Broome County is a diverse organization of families and individuals joined together by a shared commitment to nurture the potential of children, promote healthy living and foster a sense of social responsibility.