Animal Care Sanctuary performs 1,000th spay/neuter surgery from transport program

From the Animal Care Sanctuary:

EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – On Sept. 23, Animal Care Sanctuary (ACS) hit a milestone with its innovative spay/neuter transport program, spaying/neutering its 1,000th animal as a result of this initiative. This figure does not include the thousands of low-cost surgeries the clinic performs each year for local pet owners.

This program involves ACS staff working with organizations such as All Animals Matter and the Delaware Valley Humane Society to help underserved communities with population control. Specifically, our ACS van, provided courtesy of grants from the Tioga Downs Foundation and the Topmoogoogus Charitable Foundation, travels to these communities, picks up numerous feral and pet cats, brings them back to our East Smithfield clinic to be spay/neutered, and they are all returned to their homes the next day.

The transport program began as “mobile clinics,” in which ACS staff would essentially pack up the entire clinic and set up in a fire hall, church hall, even a horse stable staff break room, and perform spay/neuter for community cats that were outside the immediate area. After a bit of research, it was decided that it would be much easier to load up all the patients and bring them to actual East Smithfield clinic site.

“This vital service has been instrumental in reaching communities underserved with low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, helping bring down local stray populations in those communities,” Executive Director Terri McKendry said. “We’re extremely proud to be able to reach out and help these communities in need and just as thankful to all the supporting organizations that keep this program going.”