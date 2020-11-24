Animal Care Sanctuary accepts 10 canines rescued from dog meat farm in South Korea

From The Animal Care Sanctuary:

More rescues from the Dog Meat Farms of South Korea are now safe at the Animal Care Sanctuary!

The Animal Care Sanctuary has once again partners with theHumane Society International in this globe-trotting rescue operation. Ten dogs are now safe at the Animal Care Sanctuary along with over 160 others rescued from a dog meat farm located in South Korea.



These wonderfully brave dogs will soon become available for adoption. Our veterinarians and canine behavior team must first assess their medical and behavioral needs. These dogs have been through a lot, so it’s going to take some time for them to adjust.

In the meantime, you can check out their arrival on this social media live stream: https://fb.watch/1SBQPTKtxS/



Here is the local news coverage of their arrival from WETM: https://www.mytwintiers.com/news-cat/local-news/animal-care-sanctuary-welcomes-10-rescue-dogs-from-south-korea/



We are accepting donations to help with their medical care and behavior needs.



You can donate to their care or sponsor their adoption here: https://www.animalcaresanctuary.org/donate/

Thank you as always for your support!