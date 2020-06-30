Animal Adventure Park Offers Free Admission to School Employees Wednesday, July 1

From Animal Adventure Park:

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – June 29, 2020 – The 2019-2020 school year has officially come to a close, and Animal Adventure Park is celebrating deserving school employees by offering free admission to all school employees on Wednesday, July 1.

“Whether it be sponsoring literacy programs, hosting school groups, or providing educational programming, Animal Adventure Park is proud to work closely with many of the region’s school districts,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Educators and other district employees have done amazing work this Spring term and their efforts should be applauded after this very unusual school year. This is our way of saying thank you!”

Free admission on Wednesday is available to teachers, administrators, clerical workers, bus drivers, athletic coaches, food service professionals and everyone in between! Simply bring a pay stub or badge as proof of employment.

Starting Wednesday, the park will begin its extended summer hours. The park will be open to foot traffic daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Drive-Thru Zoo will continue operating from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.