Animal Adventure Park Honors Local Heroes with Free Admission Throughout Weekend

From Animal Adventure Park:

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – July 22, 2020 – Animal Adventure Park’s annual Hero Appreciation Day will be a weekend-long event this year, celebrating extraordinary efforts of our local heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. From Friday, July 24 – Sunday, July 26, all police officers, firefighters, emergency service workers, health care professionals and military members will receive free admission to the park.

“This event is even more meaningful this year, knowing how much has been asked of our frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “We, at Animal Adventure, understand and appreciate the effort set forth by our community heroes each and every day and it’s truly our honor to welcome and celebrate them.”

Guests are asked to bring proof of affiliation, employment or membership of their organization.

The park is open to foot traffic daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Drive-Thru Zoo operates from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.