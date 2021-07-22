Angelino Urging Public Input in the Future of Legislative and Congressional Districts

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) is urging voters to participate in an upcoming virtual hearing on legislative redistricting for the Southern Tier and Central New York on Monday, August 9 at 2 p.m. The input from these meetings will help the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) in the redrawing of legislative and congressional district lines for 2022.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to register at: https://nyirc.gov/meetings.

“The people should be the primary voice in how they would like to be represented in their Legislature and in Congress. I urge New Yorkers to be active participants in the redistricting process by attending an upcoming hearing for the Southern Tier,” said Angelino. “Active citizen participation in our redistricting process establishes fairness and transparency in the redrawing of districts and how people of New York will be represented. It’s important that the loudest voice in redistricting is that of the people and not the political class. Please, take the time to make your voice heard, engagement by the people are what make for robust democracies which reflect its populace.”

In addition to attending a live public meeting, New Yorkers may submit testimony at the IRC website: https://nyirc.gov/meetings.

WHO: Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC)

The Public

WHEN: Southern Tier and Central New York Hearing

Monday, August 9 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual Meeting

CONTACT: Public Registration: https://nyirc.gov/meetings