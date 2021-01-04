Angelino Sworn Into Office in the Chenango County Courthouse

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Today in the Chenango County Courthouse, Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) was sworn in by NYS Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride while the assemblyman’s wife, Kendall Saber, held the family bible. The assemblyman will be introduced in the Assembly on the first day of session on Wednesday, January 6.

“I am so honored to have received the confidence of the voters in the 122nd Assembly District. There is great work ahead – such as helping our economy recover from the pandemic response, ensuring personal freedoms are protected, and reining in spending as the state contends with a large deficit,” said Angelino. “There are many challenges, but I will be sure to bring the concerns of my constituents to Albany and fight for them.”

“On behalf of the entire Assembly Republican Conference, it’s a pleasure to welcome Joe Angelino to the state Assembly. Joe’s dedication to his community and to the constituents he represents has been demonstrated throughout an incredible career in public service,” said Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski). “The people of the 122nd District have shown tremendous support for Joe, and I know they will be in good hands with him fighting for their interests in Albany.”

The assemblyman also received his committee appointments from Leader Barclay to serve as the ranking Republican member on the Assembly Committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation, which examines whether state agencies are acting effectively, efficiently and in compliance with the intent of the law. Most recently it has held hearings on the impact of COVID-19 on residential health care facilities and on the state workforce. Additionally, Angelino is looking forward to working on the Assembly Committees on Banks, Tourism, People with Disabilities and Corporations and Authorities.

“One of the things I ran on was holding New York government accountable. I am pleased to have been appointed to the Assembly Committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation, where I can more closely work on that promise to my constituents,” said Angelino. “The Legislature is an important check to the executive powers and, now more than ever, we must keep a close eye on what the governor is doing.”

“Joe Angelino brings a wealth of experience to the Capitol and to our Conference. As we push for greater transparency and accountability, I know his expertise will be essential as the ranking member of the committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation,” said Barclay. “I’m pleased to announce his appointment to this critical legislative committee and look forward to working alongside him in the coming year.”