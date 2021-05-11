Angelino: State Should Align Guidance on Group Homes and Day Hab Programs with CDC

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich), a member of the Committee on People with Disabilities, is calling for the state Department of Health to align its guidance on group homes and day habilitation programs with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Recently, the CDC has updated its guidance, noting those who have been vaccinated no longer have to quarantine from these important programs for those with disabilities.

“The positive difference that group home living and day habilitation programs have on the lives of those with disabilities is evident. The COVID-19 pandemic often removed or limited access to these important programs from the New Yorkers who rely on them,” said Angelino. “Thankfully, the CDC is sensibly updating its COVID-19 guidance, and now it’s time for New York to follow suit. These are great programs in our communities, let’s make sure that we fight for these New Yorkers to also return to the life they were used to before the pandemic. We’re all in this together.”

The DOH has indicated that the department is in the process of reviewing the new CDC guidance update. Angelino is urging expedience in the review as those with developmental disabilities have needlessly experienced limited access, even though they have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“The programs are important for New Yorkers with disabilities and for our communities. Integration in our neighborhoods, workplaces and more is a great benefit to us all,” added Angelino.