Angelino Opposes Eviction Moratorium Extension Imposed on Owners Who Cannot Seek Remcompense for Owed Rent

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:
“While there are renters who are truly struggling, small- and medium-rental property owners have been left with no ability to take legal recourse against those who refuse to pay rent. There is a large amount of federal dollars which could be used to assist struggling property owners so they may catch up on their bills and upkeep, and so they don’t go into financial ruin themselves. By directly putting these dollars into the hands of these property owners we can help steady housing, but we must work to ensure eligibility for upstate. There are better ways to stabilize rental housing than the action liberal Democrats took today.”