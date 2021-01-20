Angelino: Governor’s Budget Plan Too Reliant on DC

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

“The governor spoke more about Washington, D.C. than on his plans to repair New York’s fiscal woes. While I hope the federal government will provide aid to our state, it does not absolve New York from doing the difficult work of instilling fiscal discipline in our state budgetary decisions. New York is widely known for being frivolous with spending and unwilling to hold itself accountable regarding government waste. I am going to look over the governor’s budget proposal in more detail and will encourage my colleagues to make smart choices going forward.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News