Angelino: Governor’s Budget Plan Too Reliant on DC

On June 20, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, NYS Police Reform &Reinvention Collaborative. As required, the Chairman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisorsconvened a committee to develop a plan that reviews and is tailored to the specific needs of the community. This plan will foster and improve the relationship between the community and theDelaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee held a virtual meeting on Monday, January 18th, at 11am. This meeting was livestreamed and is available for viewing on the Delaware County NY YouTube channel.

The committee has created a follow-up survey for Delaware County residents that may becompleted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMGKNWX. The survey can also beprinted from the Delaware County website and copies can be obtained from local Town Clerk’soffices. All surveys must be received by February 2, 2021.This survey is intended to give respondents a chance to share their opinions of, and experienceswith, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Responses to the survey are anonymous, and completelyvoluntary.