Angelino: Governor’s Budget Plan Too Reliant on DC

From the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center:

Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center is planning for Spring and the construction of the Visitor Center to start soon. The Visitor Center Building is being updated by the NYS DEC, Bureau of Procurement and Expenditure Services with an ADA Accessibility Improvement to the Visitor Center. In order to keep the store going through this process, the store will be moved to the Bird Cabin for the Spring and Summer. The offices will be accessible to staff in the Visitor Center, but it will not be accessible to the public.