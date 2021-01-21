Angelino: Governor’s Budget Plan Too Reliant on DC

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:
“The governor spoke more about Washington, D.C. than on his plans to repair New York’s fiscal woes. While I hope the federal government will provide some aid to our state, it does not absolve New York from doing the difficult work of instilling fiscal discipline in our state budgetary decisions. New York is widely known for being frivolous with spending and unwilling to hold itself accountable regarding government waste. I am going to look over the governor’s budget proposal in more detail and will encourage my colleagues to make smart choices going forward.”