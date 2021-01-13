Angelino Formally Introduced to the Assembly

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) was formally introduced to the Assembly by Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) on January 11, 2021. Also in attendance was Angelino’s wife, Kendall Saber. The new assemblyman is eager to get to work, especially in helping main street small businesses recover from the pandemic response.

“I am so honored to join my new colleagues in the Assembly. There is important work ahead, which I am ready to begin,” said Angelino. “In my district, we are really concerned about the impact the pandemic response has had on our local small businesses. I will fight for ways to support our main streets and encourage economic and job growth.”

Angelino has been appointed as ranking Republican member of the Assembly Committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation. Additionally, Angelino will serve on the Assembly committees on Banks, Tourism, People with Disabilities and Corporations, Authorities and Commissions.