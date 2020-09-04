Angelino Endorsed by The New York State Troopers PBA

From the office of Candidate Joe Angelino:

Candidate Joe Angelino (R,C,I-AD 122) is proud to announce he has received the endorsement of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA) in his campaign to represent the 122nd Assembly District. The seat is being vacated by Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, who has served in the Assembly for 25 years and who has also endorsed Angelino.

In their endorsement letter the association stated, “It is with careful consideration that the NYSTPBA is endorsing Joseph Angelino for election to the NYS Assembly 122nd district. During these unprecedented times we have endured the passage of bail reform, protesters screaming to ‘defund the police’ and rioters and looters taking to the streets of NY. The resulting disdain and violence against police officers and our citizens are deplorable. Even more shameful is the lack of support and trust that is deserving of a person who dons a police uniform and protects us from that which is evil. Even amidst this one-party rule there are still those who support police and fight for effective legislation.”

“Our members are honored and proud to stand alongside and support Joseph Angelino as he will do for us,” said John Clark, 2nd Vice President and Legislative Director for the NYSTBA.

Angelino served with the Norwich Police Department for over 30 years, retiring after serving as chief for nearly 20 of those years. He now serves as a part-time officer with the Village of Sherburne Police Department.

“Having stood side-by-side with the brave men and women on duty with the New York State Troopers for over 30 years, I am proud to receive this endorsement,” said Angelino. “I look forward to the opportunity to stand up for and fight for them as a legislator. Thank you for your support and endorsement.”