Angelino Encouraging New Yorkers to Participate in Statewide Broadband Speed Test

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) is encouraging residents in his district to take part in a statewide broadband speed test. The New York State Broadband Program Office will be collecting the data and input from broadband users through a survey and speed test to better assess broadband performance and accessibility for residents throughout the state.

“New Yorkers’ early participation in the state broadband speed test is important in helping our state make important decisions on how to strategically improve access and coverage around the state,” said Angelino. “Widely available broadband internet is foundational in a modern prosperous society to support our educational system, our economic activities, health care and connection with one another. My constituents in our rural regions of the state have been underserved by broadband services and they deserve more attention from the state and telecommunication providers to resolve this.”

Angelino has always advocated for wider broadband coverage in the state, especially in the rural communities in his district which are underserved. The pandemic highlighted how crucial it is to have fast broadband service. It supports education and a whole manner of economic activities, including working from home, small and farm businesses, and access to health care.

Residents should visit www.empirestatebroadband.com/speed-test to take part in this important broadband data-gathering effort. The assemblyman urges his constituents to take part in the survey and speed test as soon as possible.