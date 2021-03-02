Angelino Cries Foul On Assembly Democratic Leadership’s Canceling of Session as Enabling of Governor

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

“Assembly Democratic leaders should be ashamed of the games they are playing to protect the governor, who has lied to the public about 15,000 nursing homes deaths and who has allegedly sexually harassed at least two of his female staffers. We have been offering amendments to begin impeachment proceedings. Because of this, last week Assembly Majority leadership refused to allow any legislation to be voted on last week, and today, they canceled session outright. They don’t want to face the truth and go on record, because they won’t hold Gov. Cuomo accountable. Enough of these games, we need leaders who will get to work for the people.”