Angelino Announces $2.6 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program Is Open

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) is pleased to announce the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is funded by $2.6 billion in federal aid, is now open to help renters and landlords who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

“The release of critical federal aid in the form of rental assistance is welcome for many renters and small- to medium-sized rental owners who the pandemic negatively impacted economically. The stabilization of affordable housing in our communities is so important for our upstate region,” said Angelino. “I encourage those who need the help to take this step and apply to see if they are eligible for the assistance. These funds will help keep families in their homes and help property owners to continue to maintain and improve properties in our communities.”

Struggling renters who are approved by the program will have payments made by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) directly to landlords or utility companies on their behalf. The program would allow for up to 12 months of owed rent accrued on or after March 13, 2020 to be paid and, in certain cases, up to 3 months in additional rent, based on need. Additionally, the program would pay for up to 12 months of owed utility payments, again accrued on or after March 13, 2020. It is estimated that this program could help 170,000 to 200,000 households.

Applications are now being accepted by OTDA: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/Emergency-Rental-Assistance.