Angelino and Colleagues Request State to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to Include Public-Facing Employees in Small Businesses

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich) wrote a letter to the governor and the commissioner of the Department of Health requesting that private-sector employees who are public-facing be included in the next expansion of vaccine eligibility expected on March 17. Twenty other Assembly members signed on to the letter in hopes of improving the protection of these workers and preventing spread in the public.

“Our small businesses have been severely impacted by the state’s pandemic response, so it is our responsibility to do all we can to help provide tools for them to recover, including expanding vaccine eligibility so their employees and customers are safe from COVID-19 spread,” said Angelino. “We have many workers such as hairstylists and barbers, for example, who put their health at risk to provide a service to the people of New York. Let’s make sure they have access to the vaccine.”

The planned March 17 vaccine eligibility expansion will include public-facing government and non-profit employees. Currently, only grocery, restaurant and delivery, hotel, for-hire drivers, childcare, and funeral firm employees are eligible for the vaccine. This leaves other private-sector employees who interact very closely with the public such as hairstylists, barbers, massage therapists and more at great risk. These specialists provide important health and grooming services to the public.