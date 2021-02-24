Angelino: $16,000 In Scholarships Available to Students

From the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino:

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino (R,C,I-Norwich), a member of the New York Conference of Italian-American Legislators, announces the availability of four scholarships to deserving students. Two of the available scholarships are academic and two are for athletic achievements, with each scholarship providing $4,000 per recipient.

“I am proud to be a new member of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators and that we are able to provide this scholarship opportunity to the constituents in our districts,” said Angelino. “We have some fantastic and bright young minds in the Southern Tier and I am looking forward to reading about their plans for their future.”

Applicants will be judged based upon grade point average (85 or above), interest in pursuing a higher education, involvement in the local community, as well as individual financial need. Applicants do not need to be Italian-American to apply.

To ensure a student’s application is reviewed, applications must be received by no later than Monday, March 15. Winners will be announced in April with an official award ceremony on Monday, May 24, Italian-American Day.

Interested students may apply here:

·Assemblyman James D. Conte Memorial Academic Scholarship:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd3I7WDQnY4DwbCg3POlfzV4A_Zfymgr8U6QS5bSiN86V4MZQ/viewform

·Senator John J. Marchi Memorial Athletic Scholarship:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenL-KnRE9c3nCXgW9bOt5GvbmDXXvuArxl-RWkDY9rmF9-qA/viewform