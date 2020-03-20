An update from the Phelps Mansion

From The Phelps Mansion Museum:

The Phelps Mansion Museum will utilize and preserve its unique Victorian facility and collections to serve the public through regular tours, exhibits, and programs emphasizing local history, education, literature, art and music.

We hope this message finds you well during these uncertain times.

The Phelps Mansion Museum is committed to the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, and is taking all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 corona virus. In light of the declaration of a national and NYS emergency,the Phelps Mansion Museum will be temporarily closed to the public effective Tuesday March 17th, 2020, until further notice. All tours and programs are on hold at this time.

We will continue to closely monitor communications from the Broome County Health Department, New York State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding COVID-19. If you have any questions, please contact info@phelpsmansion.org and follow us on social media for updates

The Phelps Mansion needs your support. Closing the museum will negatively impact revenue streams heading into our busiest season. The museum relies on admissions, programs, school tours and gift shop sales to help us continue to maintain and preserve our historic building. If you are able to, please consider making a donation to the museum to help us continue to fulfill our mission. We are so sad that we have to close but we know it’s the right thing to do. If you would like to make a donation to the museum please click the link below:



https://phelpsmansion.org/support-us/



We look forward to reopening the museum as soon as we are able to and welcoming you all back for one of our many programs and tours. In the meantime we will continue to engage with our friends and supporters through all of our social media networks. Be sure to follow us on facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.