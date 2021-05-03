From Tioga Arts Council:

An Unusual Year in Art: Featuring Artwork from Students at Newark Valley will open on Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego. It will feature works primarily from juniors and seniors at Newark Valley High School. Additionally, there is a section dedicated to works created by their mentors and teachers, Burton Taylor and Chris Negus.

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

After the opening, the exhibition will run from May 8 – 26, 2021, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.

A SPECIAL THANKS

A special thanks to Stanton Hill Studios and the Hobbs Family for sponsoring this month’s exhibition.