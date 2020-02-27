An Open House will be held to welcome Delaware River Solar to its new location

From Delaware River Solar:

Delaware River Solar will be hosting an Open House on March 11th from 5-7pm. This open house is to welcome DRS to our new location at 33 Lower Main Street, Callicoon, NY. Come out and learn how community solar works.

Light fair and drinks will be available along with a $100 Amazon gift card for signing up! If you are already a customer, bring a friend and you too can receive a $100 Amazon gift card as our thank you.



Community solar is soaring in New York State. Delaware River Solar has 19 community solar farms up and running across the state and is slated to build an additional 30 farms for 2020. These solar farms provide clean, locally produced solar energy for customers who can sign up to receive a 10% savings off their electricity.

Homeowners, businesses, and renters can participate without fear of getting stuck with a contract that they can’t take with them if they move. There is no cost to participate, only savings, and customers are free to cancel at any time with absolutely no costs. It’s a no brainer!



In total these projects will save residents over $200,000 and eliminate over 60 million pounds of carbon emissions EVERY year. Delaware River Solar is building community solar projects as part of New York State’s Renewable Energy Vision and goal of having 50% of the State’s energy needs come from renewables by 2030.

In addition to clean, renewable energy and bill savings that these profits bring to area residents, each project provides additional tax revenue to the town, creates 30 plus construction jobs, and protects multiple acres of unused farmland for future use.



Stop on by the Open House March 11th from 5-7pm! Come prepared and bring a friend along with your NYSEG account number to get signed up!!