An Important Update from Broadway in Binghamton

From At Broadway in Binghamton:

Binghamton, NY – At Broadway in Binghamton, our top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our patrons, touring shows, volunteers and employees. In compliance with the NYS mandate to close non-essential businesses we will be closed until further notice. However, we are still here for you and looking forward to inviting you back into our “house” soon.

We are pleased to announce that BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when ‘That’ll be the day’ hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on ‘The Day the Music Died.” has been RESCHEDULED for Sunday, November 1, 2020. Your tickets for the original performance dates, March 29, 2020 will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Unfortunately, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF which was scheduled to play May 5 & 6, 2020, has been CANCELLED. Season Ticket Holders will receive a credit that will be applied toward their 2020 – 2021 season ticket renewal. For those who purchased single tickets from Ticketmaster you will receive an automatic refund. If you purchased your tickets at the Arena Box Office please visit www.BroomeArenaForum.com for instructions on receiving your refund. If you purchased your tickets through any other ticketing agency, you will need to contact them directly.

At this time Broadway in Binghamton is closed however employees are working from home to answer any questions patrons may have and can be reached via email: info@broadwayinbinghamton.com.

Stay up to date through our website at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton/ or follow Broadway in Binghamton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.