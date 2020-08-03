Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and New York State Re-Opening, Brindisi Passes Two Child Care Relief Bills and Continues Fight for Upstate Families

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Champions Working Families and Calls on Senate to Pass Legislation to Help Small Businesses, Parents, and Children

Brindisi: Working Families Are the Backbone of Our Communities; We Are All in This Together

Congressman Anthony Brindisi continued his work to aid Upstate New York’s economic recovery and passed the Child Care Is Essential Act and the Child Care for Economic Recovery Act through the House of Representatives. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Brindisi has passed five bipartisan relief bills and delivered more than $155 million in aid to New York’s 22nd District.

The Child Care is Essential Act creates a federal grant program to help save struggling child care businesses as communities across New York State continue to reopen, parents return to work, and demand for child care services increase. The grants would enable child care providers to buy necessary PPE, implement COVID-prevention protocols, and hire staff to keep up with demand. The Child Care for Economic Recovery Act makes changes to the tax code to help families afford child care as many parents face reduced work hours and job loss.

“If we are serious about getting our economy back to normal, increasing access to quality, affordable, dependable child care is vital,” said Brindisi. “These commonsense bills give our child care providers the boost they need to reopen safely and keep workers on the payroll, and by extension give parents the security they need to get back to work. Working families are the heart of our economy, and when they succeed, we all succeed.”

Advocates for working families from across New York’s 22nd District praised Brindisi’s vote.

“Expanding resources for working parents helps our community and local economy, and we are lucky to have Congressman Brindisi at the helm, fighting for hardworking families and kids across the Mohawk Valley. We need all the help and resources we can get while we’re rebuilding from the coronavirus crisis, and these bills will empower families and give them the relief they need,” said Steve Bulger, CEO and Executive Director of Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN).

“United Way repeatedly hears loud and clear from our community that childcare is one of the most critical needs in our region. Our top priority this year was launching Academics First: a brand-new, extended day childcare center in Utica. Childcare is intrinsically tied to workforce development, and the current pandemic only amplifies how crucial it is for the stability of our economy. Especially when plans for the school year are in flux, we simply cannot afford a decrease in childcare options. These two House bills supported by Congressman Brindisi are of paramount importance to maintaining stability,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, CEO of United Way of the Mohawk Valley.

“Access to affordable child care is one of the most important aspects of reopening our economy and rebuilding our communities. Prioritizing child care will help essential workers keep us all healthy, support Upstate families, and create local jobs. Thank you to Congressman Brindisi for passing these bills to support working parents and give kids a safe environment to grow,” said Carole Coppens, Executive Director of the YWCA Binghamton.

Both pieces of legislation build on the House-passed Heroes Act to bolster COVID testing and treatment efforts, send direct aid to state and local governments, and provide additional support to essential workers and their families. Brindisi’s vote sends both child care bills to the Senate for consideration.