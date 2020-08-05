Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and New York State Re-opening, Brindisi Listens to Constituents, Hosts Telephone Town Hall

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Fields Questions from Upstate New Yorkers, Discusses Bipartisan Work in Congress

Brindisi: As We Continue to Rebuild, I’m Working to Ensure Upstate New Yorkers Get Our Fair Share

Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted his August telephone town hall on Monday. He was joined by a representative from the Internal Revenue Service and Dr. Kathryn Anderson, Director of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Center for International Research. Dr. Anderson heads SUNY Upstate’s efforts to track COVID-19 in Central New York.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Brindisi has hosted 10 virtual town halls to hear directly from Upstate New Yorkers. Brindisi and the experts fielded questions from constituents about the latest federal relief negotiations, COVID-19 treatments and vaccine efforts, and latest state and federal guidelines.

“Listening to Upstate New Yorkers is the most important part of my job,” said Brindisi. “We all have a role to play in rebuilding our economy, and I am working to help make the process as smooth as possible and advocate for the needs of our communities. I am always available as a resource for Upstate New Yorkers.”

As negotiations on the next COVID relief package continue, Brindisi vowed to take the concerns of NY-22 to the negotiating table. Brindisi spoke about the need for additional funding for schools, testing, hospitals, and state and local governments to get the region through this crisis.

Brindisi encouraged constituents to contact his office if they are having issues with a federal agency or need assistance accessing any pandemic relief resources. To listen to an audio recording of the town hall, click HERE.