Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and Economic Uncertainty, Brindisi Secures More Than $640,000 for Local Housing Authorities

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi Continues Fight to Deliver Relief to Low-Income Communities Impacted By Pandemic

Brindisi: During This Crisis, Everyone Should Have a Safe, Affordable Place to Call Home

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced $641,817 in grant funding for Public Housing Authorities across New York’s 22nd District. Brindisi secured the funding through the bipartisan CARES Act in March.

The CARES Act funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used by Public Housing Authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Low-income families across Upstate New York have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and we must do our part to help them stay safe and get through these unprecedented times,” said Brindisi. “We all need to look out for each other during this crisis, and these funds will help ensure we have our neighbors’ backs. I’ll keep working with our communities to deliver more relief and resources to Upstate New Yorkers.”

Local municipalities were excited for the dollars and thanked Brindisi for his advocacy.

“The traumatic times brought on by this pandemic have impacted every walk of life throughout our community – from our businesses to our residents to City government,” Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri stated. “These funds, which are a direct result of the strong partnership that we have with our delegation of federal representatives including Congressman Brindisi, will allow our Section 8 housing program to continue to operate safely and efficiently in the coming months for the betterment of the community.”

“Affordable housing is critical in every healthy community, and we’ve seen firsthand the positive impact it has on families in Binghamton and across New York State,” said Elaine M Miller, Executive Director of the Binghamton Housing Authority. “The coronavirus pandemic has affected every member of our community and the need for safe, accessible, affordable housing is greater than ever. This grant will make a difference in the lives of low-income families in our area and we are grateful to have Congressman Brindisi in this fight with us.”

A summary of the grant funding is below: