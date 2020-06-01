Amid Coronavirus, festival announces passes are available; fully refundable

From The Twin Tiers International Film Festival:
ENDICOTT – The Twin Tiers International Film Festival is announcing that admission passes into this year’s festival, slated to take place September 18-20, 2020, are now available online and directly at Cinema Saver in Endicott.
Prices for admission passes range from $6.00 for a single feature film or short block ticket to $40.00 for a VIP pass. VIP passes grant admission for the entire festival’s film and event lineup all weekend long. Another option is an All Day Pass for $20.00 which grants access to every film and event for your day of choice.
Dinner tickets for the gala at the Riverdale are optional and a separate $35.00 which includes dinner,
beverage, dessert, gratuity and tax. Hollywood actor Jon Donahue will host the gala and the group
Smoketown will perform live music.
VIP Guests of the festival will also have access to exclusive events after hours. Events include a stand up comedy hour with Mike Brindisi (SNL, Howard Stern), Free bowling and live music performed by Voodoo Highway, and more!
The festival has no plans to postpone or cancel the festival and is monitoring the coronavirus situation closely. If and when the region reaches phase 4 of the state’s reopening, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen. In the event that the festival cannot take place due to restrictions, the festival will refund those who purchased passes. If the festival reschedules the festival to dates later in the year, the passes will still be valid on the new dates.
To purchase passes, visit https://www.twintiersfilmfest.com/ or visit Cinema Saver on 19 Madison Ave. Thursday thru Sunday 3:30-6:30pm to get them directly.
For all the latest information about the festival and events, please visit https://www.twintiersfilmfest.com/