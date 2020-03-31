Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Brindisi Visits With Veterans and Agriculture Advisory Councils

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic and following the signing of an economic relief bill, Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted two tele-conference meetings with constituent advisory committees. Brindisi, a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Agriculture Committee, convened virtual meetings for his advisory councils to hear feedback on the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Whether you’re a farmer, Veteran, small business owner, or health care worker, we need to work together to fight back against the coronavirus,” Brindisi said. “Last week, the President signed bipartisan relief that will aid families, farmers, health care workers, and small businesses, but that likely won’t be enough. I am continuing to listen to the people on the ground about their concerns and how we can work together to get through this.”

Last week, Brindisi worked with Democrats and Republicans to deliver millions in aid to Upstate New York. In addition to Community Development Block Grants, FEMA grants, and emergency supplemental grants, this legislation will deliver direct payments to most Americans and dramatically expand unemployment benefits for workers who lost their job due to coronavirus.

On the calls, Brindisi fielded questions about the impact of the aid package for farmers and Veterans. Brindisi outlined the benefits for farmers including $9.5 billion in disaster funding for farmers. Additionally, Brindisi highlighted extra money and protections for Veterans as the VA handles the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our farmers and Veterans are a crucial part of our community,” Brindisi said. “Our farmers keep us fed and our Veterans fought to protect our freedoms. During these uncertain times, Congress needs to be doing everything they can to protect our food supply and get our Veterans the care they earned.”

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Trump Friday, includes $20 billion to help protect Veterans. The funds will be used to purchase test kits and personal protective equipment and $590 million in dedicated funding to help treat and protect vulnerable veterans, including homeless Veterans and those in VA-run nursing homes. Veterans, farmers, small businesses, and workers with questions about coronavirus and the federal response are encouraged to call Brindisi’s office or visit his coronavirus website Brindisi.House.gov/coronavirus. Brindisi continually hosts tele-town hall meetings during the coronavirus to keep constituents informed. To register for the next tele-town hall click HERE