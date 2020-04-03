Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Brindisi Launches Updated Coronavirus Website To Provide One-Stop-Shop For Constituents

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Debuts Information Hub for Upstate New Yorkers

Brindisi: The Health And Safety Of Upstate New Yorkers Is My Top Priority

Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic and following the signing of an economic relief bill, Congressman Anthony Brindisi launched an updated version of his coronavirus resources webpage. Brindisi put together a helpful one-stop-shop for families, workers, businesses, and more.

“The health and safety of Upstate New Yorkers is my top priority,” Brindisi said. “Information is so important right now and we need to all work together to fight back against the coronavirus. I want to make sure you have the best available information to protect and care for yourself and your loved ones as we continue to learn more about the coronavirus disease.”

Brindisi’s webpage, Brindisi.house.gov/coronavirus includes updates, resources, and highlights of the Congressman’s work to fight the coronavirus. The site features one-pagers and resource guides for individuals and families, small businesses, the unemployed, and families in need of food assistance:

As policies are implemented, constituents are encouraged to check with Brindisi’s office or the relevant state or federal agency for updates.

Constituents with additional questions about coronavirus and the federal response are encouraged to call Brindisi’s office at (315)-732-0713. Brindisi continually hosts tele-town hall meetings during the coronavirus pandemic to keep constituents informed. To register for the next tele-town hall click HERE.