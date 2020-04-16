American Rivers Names the Delaware River its 2020 River of the Year

From the Delaware River Basin Commission:

I hope that this finds everyone well, safe, and healthy. We all could use a little bit of good news right now, so I am pleased to announce that yesterday, American Rivers named the Delaware River its 2020 River of the Year!

This honorary designation celebrates the great progress and ongoing work towards clean water and river restoration. As American Rivers President/CEO Bob Irvin explained, “The Delaware shows how a healthy river can be an engine for thriving communities and strong local economies.”

DRBC has been at the forefront of the collective efforts to restore the Delaware since its creation in 1961. That said, we know that many partners have also contributed to the river’s success story: federal, state, local, NGOs and individual volunteers. The river is lucky to have dedicated stewards at all levels of government and in its local communities.

At DRBC, we celebrate the river day in and day out, and we are supportive of the Delaware receiving this recognition from a national organization. We hope you share our enthusiasm!

For more information on the Delaware River being named American Rivers’ 2020 River of the Year, please visit http://www.americanrivers.org/Delaware2020.